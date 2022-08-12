It’s believed that there will be more returns to WWE on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. A new report from Fightful Select notes that a source said “the returns aren’t stopping soon.” You can click here for possible spoilers on two returns to take place on tonight’s SmackDown.

It was also noted that a table spot is planned for tonight’s SmackDown but there’s no word yet on who will be involved.

While Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for SmackDown by the arena or the WWE Events website, this new report notes that Reigns is tentatively scheduled for the show.

For those who missed it, you can click here for SmackDown spoilers on Karrion Kross and Ronda Rousey.

You can click here for the current announced line-up for tonight’s SmackDown episode.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown

