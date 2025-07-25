Some more spoilers have surfaced regarding tonight’s live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ahead of the July 25 episode of the weekly two-hour blue brand on the USA Network for U.S. viewers and Netflix for international viewers, we have learned that AJ Styles is backstage at the show.

“The Phenomenal One” appeared at TNA Slammiversary in Long Island, N.Y. on Sunday and on WWE Raw in Houston, TX. on Monday night, where it was announced he will be challenging Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025 on August 2 and August 3 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Additionally, as we noted earlier today, WWE will be honoring Hulk Hogan in a big way on SmackDown tonight, with legends and others being brought in to film tributes in honor of “The Hulkster.”

We noted earlier that “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, Sgt. Slaughter, and “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. were among those being brought in. We can also confirm that “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, B. Brian Blair and Gerald Brisco will be at the show as well.

As noted, Hulk Hogan passed away at age 71 on Thursday.

(H/T: PWInsider.com & Fightful Select)