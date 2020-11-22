We reported earlier today that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, as well as Henry Godwin, Tim White, and the Phineas would be backstage for tonight’s Survivor Series pay per view. They join Kurt Angle, The Godfather, Savio Vega, and Kane as names that will most likely be involved in the Undertaker’s farewell on his 30-year anniversary.

PW Insider now reports that the Big Show and Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, Edge, and Mick Foley are also backstage. Whether they are just supporting the Deadman, or appearing on television, remains to be seen.

