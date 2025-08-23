The promotional wars continue.

If the many recent examples in the past weren’t enough, we’ve got WWE WrestlePalooza debuting on ESPN early, head-to-head with AEW All Out: Toronto on September 20.

And now we’ve got Australia.

As noted, AEW is teasing a return to Australia in a “big way,” with an announcement coming soon.

In typical WWE fashion, however, before the announcement came to the surface, WWE scooped them, announcing their own plans for a special return “Down Under.”

WWE announced a WWE Supershow in Melbourne, Australia for October 15 on Friday night, less than 24 hours after AEW’s Australia announcement tease.

While WWE is going to Australia in October, the word making the rounds according to one sourcce is that AEW will be visiting Australia in February with shows in Sydney, as well as Melbourne.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding WWE and AEW’s return to Australia continues to surface.

AEW Releases Video Teasing Big Plans For Return To Australia In 2026https://t.co/SCWcMhpCmk — Wrestling Headlines (@WrestlHeadlines) August 22, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)