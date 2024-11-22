Some more spoiler notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into tonight’s show from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, here is what we have learned:

– LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar for the WWE United States Championship will take place.

– Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport vs. Chelsea Green in WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament first-round action will take place.

– Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will go face-to-face.

– The Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman storyline will continue to develop.

– Bronson Reed from Raw, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend from NXT are expected on tonight’s show.

