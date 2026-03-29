WWE is bringing a loaded lineup to one of its most iconic venues as the road to WrestleMania kicks into another gear.

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw will emanate from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the company appears to be stacking the show with major names from both brands.

In addition to earlier reports pointing to Roxanne Perez being in line for a return on the 3/30 show, there is growing speculation that several SmackDown stars will also be involved.

Among those expected are The Bella Twins duo of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, as well as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Their rumored presence comes as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship picture continues to take shape.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley are scheduled to challenge the reigning champions, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, on Monday night.

All signs are pointing toward a multi-team title match at WrestleMania 42, with multiple duos potentially converging on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

That match could be a preview of what’s to come.

However, there is still some uncertainty surrounding Nikki Bella’s status following reports that she may have been injured during Friday’s SmackDown match involving The Bella Twins, Flair, and Bliss. The severity of the injury has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Raw is shaping up to be a must-see show.

Also announced for the 3/30 episode is Penta defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston.

In tag team action, The Usos will collide with The Vision in a New York City Street Fight with the WWE Tag-Team Championships on the line.

Additional matches include Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez, while appearances from Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk are also being advertised for the show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 3/30 for live WWE Raw Results coverage from NYC.

(H/T: BodySlam+ & PWInsider.com)