Pro wrestling star and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett has announced more big names for his Bloodsport 9 special, which takes place on March 30th as a part of Game Changer Wrestling’s Collective weekend.

Johnny Bloodsport, also known as John Hennigan and formerly known as John Morrison in WWE, will be returning to Bloodsport. Also competing will be renowned grappler Timothy Thatcher, who just wrestled Bryan Danielson on this past Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Neither man have been given an opponent as of this writing.

It was previously announced that Kota Ibushi, fresh off his NJPW departure, would be taking on IMPACT’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey at the event. That has been the only match announced so far.