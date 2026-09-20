Six more teams have been confirmed for the upcoming Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

WWE announced Saturday that BirthRight’s Uriah Connors and Stacks, Mini Vikingo and Starboy Charlie, and Fraxiom’s Nathan Frazer and Axiom will compete in this year’s tournament.

DarkState will also be represented by Cutler James and Osiris Griffin, while Noam Dar will team with Romeo Moreno. Rounding out the latest additions are Los Americanos members Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano.

The Creed Brothers, Julius and Brutus Creed, had previously been announced for the tournament.

NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project, represented by Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor, and AAA Tag Team Champions The Wagner Brothers, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno, will each receive a first-round bye.

Additional teams are expected to be revealed on Sunday.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will officially get underway on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT Results coverage.