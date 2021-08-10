18 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. Below is the line-up:
* Wardlow and Shawn Spears vs. Ripper Zbyszko and Seth Gargis
* Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M vs. Cezar Bononi and JD Drake
* Private Party vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta
* The Hybrid2 vs. Marcus Kross and Jay Freddie
* 2.0 vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis
* The Acclaimed vs. Hunter Knott and Rosario Grillo
* Chaos Project vs. Bear Country
* Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana vs. Joey Sweets, Jake Manning and David Ramos
* Alex Reynolds, 10 and John Silver vs. T.I.M., Arjun Singh and Dean Alexander
* QT Marshall vs. Alan “5” Angels
* Daniel Garcia vs. Fuego del Sol
* Darby Allin vs. Invictus Kash
* Hikuleo vs. Thad Brown
* Nyla Rose vs. Valentina Rossi
* Penelope Ford vs. Sahara Seven
* Tay Conti vs. Robyn Renegade
* Red Velvet vs. Skyler Moore
* Thunder Rosa vs. Zeda Zhang
