18 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. Below is the line-up:

* Wardlow and Shawn Spears vs. Ripper Zbyszko and Seth Gargis

* Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M vs. Cezar Bononi and JD Drake

* Private Party vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* The Hybrid2 vs. Marcus Kross and Jay Freddie

* 2.0 vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* The Acclaimed vs. Hunter Knott and Rosario Grillo

* Chaos Project vs. Bear Country

* Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana vs. Joey Sweets, Jake Manning and David Ramos

* Alex Reynolds, 10 and John Silver vs. T.I.M., Arjun Singh and Dean Alexander

* QT Marshall vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Daniel Garcia vs. Fuego del Sol

* Darby Allin vs. Invictus Kash

* Hikuleo vs. Thad Brown

* Nyla Rose vs. Valentina Rossi

* Penelope Ford vs. Sahara Seven

* Tay Conti vs. Robyn Renegade

* Red Velvet vs. Skyler Moore

* Thunder Rosa vs. Zeda Zhang

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.