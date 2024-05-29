Expect more TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT crossovers.

As noted, current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace joined former AEW/ROH star “All Ego” Ethan Page as one of two big surprise debuts on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Grace’s appearance in NXT will not be the only crossover between the two companies in the days ahead.

In fact, there is expected to be some sort of NXT representation at future TNA events and programming as well.

Who will be represented, or whether it will be anyone outside of Roxanne Perez, whom Grace will challenge in a champion versus champion match at the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 PLE at the UFC Apex remains to be seen.

It’s possible there will be some kind of crossover representation at the upcoming TNA shows in Chicago, with Against All Odds scheduled for June 14 and the post-PPV iMPACT On AXS TV taping on June 15 at Cicero Stadium.

