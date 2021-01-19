Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler are now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.

As seen below, Bliss and Baszler both declared their Women’s Royal Rumble Match spots during separate segments on tonight’s RAW show.

There are now 21 spots left in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. Bliss and Baszler join Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Peyton Royce as confirmed participants in the match.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, 21 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, 21 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

