WWE is just one hour away from presenting its Money In The Bank premium live event in Toronto, a show that Triple H teased will shake the foundations of the company’s future.

According to PW Insider, there are some big names backstage, including John Cena, who was first reported by Fightful Select earlier in the day. However, Insider reveals that CM Punk and Paul Heyman are also backstage for the event. It is noted that Heyman is usually backstage working his behind-the-scenes role, but that doesn’t mean he can’t appear on screen, especially considering what’s headlining Money In The Bank.

