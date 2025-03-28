More WWE NXT Superstars are gearing up to “cross the line” into TNA Wrestling.

Following her loss to TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich on Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT, WWE NXT Superstar Jacy Jane was featured in a post-show digital exclusive video.

In the video, Jane sent a message to Slamovich, as well as Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee, who helped Slamovich during a post-match attack by Jane and Tessa Blanchard.

“Xia Brookside, Léi Ying Lee, why? Please tell me why you decided to come down and help Masha Slamovich,” Jane began. “Masha doesn’t have any friends, but I get it, I get it. You probably just want a little bit of the Jacy Jayne rub. You won’t be the first and you certainly won’t be the last to try to get a little bit of the NXT Rockstar shine.”

Jane continued, “But unfortunately for you, I’m coming back to TNA and I’m bringing my friends. You all have made a fatal mistake.”

Jane seems to be teasing bringing Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley and Jasmyn Nyx coming with her for the next TNA iMPACT taping, which takes place on March 28 and March 29 at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri.

EXCLUSIVE: @jacyjaynewwe is coming back to TNA and bringing some of her friends with her. @WWENXT Catch two nights of #TNAiMPACT tapings TONIGHT AND TOMORROW at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/hrFN63WC00 pic.twitter.com/GkiC2zBOxe — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 28, 2025

