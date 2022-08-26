Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was joined by more top stars for his 77th birthday dinner in New York City on Wednesday night.

As noted before, Vince celebrated his 77th birthday at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City on Wednesday night, and was joined by John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, plus an unidentified woman that followed Vince into their sprinter van.

In an update, Vince was also joined by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee, according to PWInsider.

The birthday dinner was Vince’s first public appearance since retiring on July 22.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the new update on Netflix’s docuseries on McMahon.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the video of Vince in NYC on Wednesday night:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.