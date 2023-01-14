Two more top Superstars are now official for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble. He retained over Braun Strowman in tonight’s SmackDown opener.

Rey Mysterio also announced his Rumble spot on tonight’s SmackDown. As noted, Rey will face Karrion Kross for the first time ever on the go-home SmackDown on January 27.

GUNTHER and Mysterio join WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Santos Escobar as confirmed entrants in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, 21 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.