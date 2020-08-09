More Trademarks Filed By WWE For Superstars and Merchandising

Following this past week of programming WWE had applied to trademark the term “Raw Underground” for their new Fight Club inspired segments on Monday Night Raw. This came shortly after trademarks were put in for stars like Dexter Lumis, Pete Dunne, Jordan Devlin, and more.

Today it was discovered that WWE applied on August the 4th to trademark the names of NXT stars Karrion Kross, Jake Atlas, Kacy Catanzaro, James Drake, Indi Hartwell, and Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate’s tag team name). Details of what WWE will be using the rights to can be found below.

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

(H/T Fightful)