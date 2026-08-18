Renee Paquette will be pulling double duty on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW had previously announced that Paquette will conduct a sit-down interview with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay ahead of their title match at All In. Paquette will now also sit down with Mercedes Moné and AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale on Wednesday’s show.

The interview comes as tensions between Moné and Nightingale continue to escalate with All In less than two weeks away.

Moné attacked Nightingale on last week’s Dynamite, but the champion attempted to return the favor on Collision following Moné’s victory over Zayda Steel. Moné wanted no part of a fight, however, backing away from Nightingale instead of engaging with her.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will take place from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

AEW will then head overseas next week, with the All In go-home edition of Dynamite scheduled for August 26 in Glasgow, Scotland. All In 2026 takes place on August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite Results.