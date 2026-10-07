WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT.

The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will continue with a pair of quarterfinal matches. Vanity Project’s Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes will take on Chazz “Starboy” Hall and Mini Vikingo, while Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno will square off against Fraxiom’s Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

Also announced is a No. 1 contender’s match featuring Tony D’Angelo against Myles Borne. The winner will earn a future opportunity at Grayson Waller’s WWE NXT Championship.

Elsewhere on the show, Saquon Shugars will go one-on-one with Tristan Angels.

The currently announced lineup for the October 13 episode of WWE NXT includes the following:

* Saquon Shugars vs. Tristan Angels

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Myles Borne (NXT Title No. 1 Contender Match)

* Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno vs. Fraxiom (Dusty Classic Quarterfinal)

* Vanity Project vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall & Mini Vikingo (Dusty Classic Quarterfinal)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.