There was no heat on Paul Heyman for the viral moment where he appeared to shove a child aside after Survivor Series. Instead, we’re told the frustration fell on venue security for allowing someone into an area they shouldn’t have been.

As reported last night, the man physically under the hood in the men’s WarGames match was Austin Theory. Creative could always swap performers for future appearances, but he was the one in the suit at Survivor Series.

A number of Survivor Series plans had been reworked over the past six weeks due to Seth Rollins’ injury, something most in the company had already assumed.

Internally the word is that Bron Breakker was believed to be fine after his rough landing during the show. WWE continued monitoring him afterward, but early indications were positive.

(H/T: Fightful Select)