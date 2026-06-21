Additional wrestlers have come forward with stories about past interactions and matches involving Tommy Dreamer, adding to a growing number of accounts that have surfaced on social media in recent days.

The latest comments came from Dani Jordyn and Kennedi Copeland, who each shared personal experiences from their time working with the veteran wrestler. Their posts follow recent allegations made by independent wrestling referee and student wrestler Perch, as well as comments from AEW talent Carlie Bravo regarding previous interactions with Dreamer.

Copeland took to social media on Friday and recalled a match in which she wanted to take a cane shot from Dreamer. According to her, Dreamer declined the idea and suggested an alternative spot instead.

“Hol’ up are we sharing our Tommy Dreamer stories bc one time I told him I really wanted to take a cane shot in a match and he told me he doesn’t do that with women so instead we did a spanking spot bc women am i rite”

After being asked why she agreed to participate in the segment, Copeland explained that she was still relatively new to the wrestling business at the time and felt pressure to go along with ideas presented by veteran performers.

“Because I was young and dumb and impressionable and a people pleaser and still very new in wrestling and didn’t know I could say no especially to a vet because I was always told, ‘If you really want it, you’d do anything for it.’ ¯\(ツ)/¯”

Jordyn later responded to Copeland’s post, sharing her own experience involving Dreamer during a tag team match. According to Jordyn, Dreamer pushed for a spot that she says made her uncomfortable despite her objections.

“I’ve been waiting for this – One time Tommy dreamer insisted on doing a crotch grab spot, to me, in a tag match he was a fill in for. This had NO place in our story line. But he didn’t care to ask. I did not want to do this, said how uncomfortable I was, but I’m just woman, right”

She expanded on the situation in a follow-up post, reflecting on how she handled it early in her career.

“I was new in my career, should’ve trusted my intuition, said a firm no, and not succumb to peer pressure for this spot. This is the only thing that’s happened in my career that felt degrading bc I vowed to never let a MF try me on some uncomfortable shit EVER again”

The posts come amid increased discussion surrounding Dreamer online. Earlier this week, Perch alleged on X that Dreamer told him he would do “everything he could to make sure I don’t earn a job in the wrestling business.” Meanwhile, AEW’s Carlie Bravo recently recalled a conversation from years ago in which Dreamer allegedly told him he was “very talented,” but that he could not hire him because “he didn’t know if he could market ‘cocky black guy’ to the world.”

As of this writing, Dreamer has not publicly responded to the latest claims.

I’ve been waiting for this – One time Tommy dreamer insisted on doing a crotch grab spot, to me, in a tag match he was a fill in for. This had NO place in our story line. But he didn’t care to ask. I did not want to do this, said how uncomfortable I was, but I’m just woman, right https://t.co/eeykFpSfog — Dani Jordyn (@DaniJordyn) June 21, 2026

There was. And I’d love to share that one day with you – But first I need you to view this with the perspective of a young girl, new to this industry, with everyone telling you this guy has a name and you should do it cause it’s good for your name. — Dani Jordyn (@DaniJordyn) June 21, 2026

I was new in my career, should’ve trusted my intuition, said a firm no, and not succumb to peer pressure for this spot. This is the only thing that’s happened in my career that felt degrading bc I vowed to never let a MF try me on some uncomfortable shit EVER again 💅🏼 — Dani Jordyn (@DaniJordyn) June 21, 2026