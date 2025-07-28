A new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter highlights a growing trend among female wrestlers who are using their time in major promotions as a springboard toward lucrative careers on OnlyFans. Performers like Mandy Rose and Elayna Black (Cora Jade) have found massive financial success on the subscription-based platform, prompting some women in wrestling to view television exposure as part of a larger, calculated career strategy.

This report follows Elayna Black’s recent announcement that she is taking an extended break from wrestling to focus on her mental health. It is said that her massive earnings on OnlyFans have made stepping away from the demanding independent circuit a financially logical move.

The most notable claim is that this isn’t a coincidence — it’s a deliberate path for some. Meltzer wrote, “One person in wrestling familiar with this noted to us that this will be the new path for many women who are attractive and will get more common – learn to wrestle, make it onto TV, build a fan base, and start the OnlyFans. There are women already planning their exits and others who know it’s there.”

This signals a potential shift in how some performers view contracts with promotions like WWE or AEW — not as the ultimate goal, but as a brand-building phase in a broader business model. Part of the strategy includes a sophisticated marketing approach designed to maximize profits.

Mandy Rose is credited with blazing this trail. Her post-WWE success on OnlyFans has demonstrated the model’s viability, and Meltzer notes she is even collaborating with Elayna Black on private dual videos. He said, “She’s incredibly rich — far beyond what she ever could have made in WWE.”

The financial contrast between wrestling and OnlyFans is stark. One source added, “Why do indie dates for $1,000, with travel and taking bumps, when you can make much more posting bikini shots? Why leave your house and do that?”

Though Black cited mental health as the reason for her hiatus, the financial security from her OnlyFans success played a major role.

The Hardys are set to host an event this Friday ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Hardy Party will take place at the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey, the city where SummerSlam is being held on Saturday and Sunday, and is organized by GCW.

The event will feature Jeff Hardy in concert and a live taping of the “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast.

Kane, also known as Glenn Jacobs, recently reflected on the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and shared his memories of working with the legendary superstar. Appearing on Newsmax, Kane paid tribute to Hogan’s legacy, following his death on Thursday at the age of 71.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Hulk Hogan’s legacy: “[He] really took professional wrestling and helped make it what it is today, He was not only a professional wrestler, he transcended that; I mean, he was an entertainment and pop culture icon… He’ll certainly be missed, and I’ve had so many people reach out to me and just… feels like a part of our childhood died because so many of us — that’s what we grew up with — was Hulk Hogan.”

On working with Hogan: “Especially people about my age, we were all just Hulk Hogan fans growing up. A little different, obviously, because I got to work with him, but not that much. Which, for me, was almost a dream come true, you know, from watching him as a kid and idolizing him, to being able to work with him a little bit was a dream fulfilled for me.

“He just had tremendous charisma and was a great performer, and really was in the right place; he was the right person, in the right place, at the right time. With a mixture of — in the mid-80s — of Rock & Wrestling and MTV and his character did evolve over the years, and I think he was able to seize upon what was happening in pop culture… Ultimately, it’s just the fact that he was a fantastic entertainer and had the opportunity to really showcase that.”