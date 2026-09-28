The professional wrestling world continues to mourn the sudden passing of Benjamin Satterley, better known to fans as PAC and formerly Neville in WWE.

Satterley passed away over the weekend at just 40 years old, only one day after competing at AEW All Out in Chicago. Tributes have continued to pour in from wrestlers, executives and promotions around the world, with many remembering not only PAC’s extraordinary in-ring ability but the person he was behind the scenes.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque reflected on working with Satterley during the formative years of NXT, specifically pointing to his match at NXT Arrival as an important moment in the brand’s history.

“Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in WWE as Neville. I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of WWE NXT,” Levesque wrote.

“This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major force behind that. He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans across the world.”

AEW President Tony Khan similarly praised Satterley’s dedication to professional wrestling, describing him as someone who “defined excellence.”

“Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue,” Khan wrote. “May Ben rest in peace.”

Nick Aldis shared one of the more personal tributes, revealing that he unexpectedly ran into Satterley at a restaurant near Nashville International Airport only a few weeks before his death. The two reminisced about first connecting through MSN Messenger more than two decades ago.

“What an awful loss. I ran into Ben at a restaurant near Nashville Airport a few weeks ago. I am so grateful that happened now. It was so good to see him,” Aldis wrote. “We were reminiscing about the first time we connected on MSN messenger(!) over 20 years ago, and what a ride it had been since then.”

Aldis recalled Satterley wishing him luck ahead of his SummerSlam match, while Aldis told PAC that he was “still the best.”

“We both had silly grins on our face from being genuinely surprised and happy to have bumped into each other. That will be how I remember him; just the nicest, most humble man despite being objectively the most talented in ring performer of our generation, perhaps ever.”

Aldis added that he spent Saturday night speaking with others who knew and loved Satterley before concluding, “My prayers and condolences to his family and loved ones. He was the best of us. God Speed PAC.”

Mustafa Ali reflected on his time working opposite Satterley during WWE’s cruiserweight era, remembering him as someone who looked out for the other performers in the division.

“Long live the King. Ben protected and took care of the cruiserweight brothers every week. I will never forget his kindness,” Ali wrote.

“I will never forget the feeling of realizing he is the absolute best all around performer I have been in the ring with. I will never forget him standing up to the machine. I will never forget our King.”

Bayley also remembered the personal side of Satterley, writing, “I had the best time annoying you. Grateful for the time and memories we all have together. We love you, Ben.”

Rhea Ripley reacted to the news by writing, “What a tragic day. What an extremely talented person. Speechless…RIP PAC.”

Ric Flair praised both PAC’s ability and character.

“I’m Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of PAC. He Was A Gifted Talent With Incredible Athleticism & A Kind Person,” Flair wrote. “My Condolences To His Family And Friends. I’m With You In Mourning This Tragic Loss. So Sad. Rest In Peace PAC Benjamin Satterley!”

Paul Heyman was similarly stunned by the news.

“Oh no. No no no no no no no. What a tremendous talent and even finer human being,” Heyman wrote. “My most profound condolences to all who knew him. A truly terrible loss!”

Tributes have also arrived from several of the promotions connected to Satterley’s career.

Dragon Gate, where PAC spent significant portions of his career and developed a strong following in Japan, noted the influence he had on wrestlers who followed him.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of PAC and offer our heartfelt condolences. Many wrestlers have looked up to you and used you as a role model, inspired by the many memorable matches and countless spectacular moves you left behind.”

The promotion added, “The wonderful performances you showcased in the DRAGONGATE ring will be remembered forever. You will always be a part of the DRAGONGATE family.”

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued its condolences to Satterley’s family, friends and fans, while TNA Wrestling stated, “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Benjamin Satterley, better known as Pac. We offer our deepest condolences to his friends, family and fans.”

Satterley wrestled around the world during a career spanning more than two decades, becoming known as Neville during his WWE run before joining AEW as PAC. His final match took place at AEW All Out on September 26, just one day before his death was announced.