WWE and AEW stars are set to have a major presence at this month’s San Diego Comic-Con, one of the biggest comic conventions of its kind since it was launched back in 1970.

Below you can see an updated lineup for wrestling-related events and panels that are taking place at this year’s show. This will include Cody Rhodes, Queen Zelina, The Rock, and more from WWE, as well CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Jade Cargill, Excalibur, and more from AEW.