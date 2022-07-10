WWE and AEW stars are set to have a major presence at this month’s San Diego Comic-Con, one of the biggest comic conventions of its kind since it was launched back in 1970.
Below you can see an updated lineup for wrestling-related events and panels that are taking place at this year’s show. This will include Cody Rhodes, Queen Zelina, The Rock, and more from WWE, as well CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Jade Cargill, Excalibur, and more from AEW.
Thursday, July 21st
Thursday, July 21 / 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM PT (Room: 6A)
The Mattel WWE Elite Squad defends their title as the Action Figure champions of San Diego Comic-Con with crowd-popping WWE action figure reveals and WWE Superstar surprise guests. Join hosts Sam Roberts and Ciampa for a star-studded panel, featuring Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer from the Mattel Design team, alongside WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Queen Zelina!
WWE Superstar Meet & Greet (Photos Only)
1:15 – 2:15 PM PT (Mattel Booth #3029)
Visit the Mattel booth for a photo meet and greet with WWE Superstars! SDCC WWE collector posters will be available at the booth during the event. Limited quantities available.
Friday, July 22nd
2:30 PM Not-So-Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Comics & Professional Wrestling (2:30pm-3:30pm, Room 29CD).
Expected to Appear: Joshua Waldrop.
Saturday, July 23rd
10:15 a.m. – Warner Bros. theatrical session with Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods.
Panelists: Star Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra, Zachary Levi and more. New Line Cinema. Hall H.
6:30 PM – AEW: Heroes & Villains (6:30pm, Room 6BCF).
Join some of the biggest stars of TBS’ AEW: Dynamite and TNT’s AEW: Rampage as they take the San Diego Comic-Con stage for the first time to give a ringside view of the wildly popular wrestling promotion. The Q&A will feature a conversation with AEW stars CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson, and will be moderated by AEW commentator Excalibur. This discussion will dig into the heroes, villains, and championship quests through the eyes of the biggest names in wrestling.