– In addition to our initial WWE Clash In Paris spoilers and backstage news for today’s premium live event, some more late news and notes have surfaced.

– Several independent wrestlers are backstage in Paris today, working as extras for WWE’s Clash In Paris premium live event.

– Earlier today at APC’s The Last Dance event, Aigle Blanc wrestled his farewell match. Mike D Vecchio later noted on social media that he had trained with Logan Paul in preparation for Paul’s showdown with John Cena today. Both Blanc and Vecchio are slated to officially join WWE next month.

– Former WWE Champion Big E is in Paris for today’s event, where he’ll be working on the Countdown to Clash In Paris pre-show.

– As of this morning, WWE is planning for Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to headline Clash In Paris as the show’s closing main event.

– As noted, betting odds for WWE Clash in Paris have Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and John Cena as strong favorites. Rusev is also favored, though by a closer margin.

