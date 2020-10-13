Several more WWE Draft picks from Round 7 of Night 2 were announced on tonight’s edition of RAW Talk on the WWE Network.

RAW picked Lana, Riddick Moss and Arturo Ruas to stay on the brand. SmackDown picked Natalya, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan to come over from SmackDown.

There are 5 Superstars that are now free agents because they were not drafted out of Monday’s Superstar pool. There are also 3 Superstars that remain free agents from Friday’s pool. Free agents are now able to sign with any brand they want. The updated list of free agents looks like this: Andrade, Billie Kay, Erik, Tamina Snuka, Zelina Vega, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Mickie James.

Stay tuned for more from the WWE Draft. Below is an updated look at 2020 Draft picks:

ROUND 1 (ON SMACKDOWN)

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre stays on RAW

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka stays on RAW

* The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) stays on RAW

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown

* Seth Rollins goes from RAW to SmackDown

ROUND 2 (ON SMACKDOWN)

* AJ Styles goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Sasha Banks stays on SmackDown

* Naomi goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Bianca Belair goes from RAW to SmackDown

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax stay on RAW

ROUND 3 (ON SMACKDOWN)

* Ricochet stays on RAW

* Jey Uso stays on SmackDown

* Mandy Rose stays on RAW

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio go from RAW to SmackDown

* The Miz and John Morrison go from SmackDown to RAW

ROUND 4 (ON SMACKDOWN)

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods go from SmackDown to RAW

* Big E stays on SmackDown

* Dana Brooke stays on RAW

* Otis stays on SmackDown

* Angel Garza stays on RAW

FREE AGENTS AND SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT PICKS FROM TALKING SMACK

* Humberto Carrillo stays on RAW

* Tucker goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Drew Gulak goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Kalisto stays on SmackDown

* Shorty G stays on SmackDown

* Murphy goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Gran Metalik TBA

* Lince Dorado TBA

* Mickie James TBA

ROUND 1 (ON RAW)

* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Randy Orton stays on RAW

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley stays on SmackDown

* RAW Tag Team Champions (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) go to SmackDown from RAW

* Charlotte Flair stays on RAW

ROUND 2 (ON RAW)

* Braun Strowman goes to RAW from SmackDown

* Daniel Bryan stays on SmackDown

* Matt Riddle goes to RAW from SmackDown

* Kevin Owens goes to SmackDown from RAW

* Jeff Hardy goes to RAW from SmackDown

ROUND 3 (ON RAW)

* RETRIBUTION stays on RAW

* Lars Sullivan stays on SmackDown

* Keith Lee stays on RAW

* King Baron Corbin stays on SmackDown

* Alexa Bliss goes from SmackDown to RAW

ROUND 4 (ON RAW)

* Elias goes to RAW from SmackDown

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn stays on SmackDown

* Lacey Evans goes to RAW from SmackDown

* Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura stay on SmackDown

* Sheamus goes to RAW from SmackDown

ROUND 5 (ON RAW)

* Nikki Cross goes to RAW from SmackDown

* Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler go to SmackDown from RAW

* WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth stays on RAW

* Apollo Crews goes to SmackDown from RAW

* Dabba-Kato stays on RAW

ROUND 6 (ON RAW)

* Titus O’Neil stays on RAW

* Carmella stays on SmackDown

* Peyton Royce stays on RAW

* Aleister Black goes to SmackDown from RAW

* Akira Tozawa stays on RAW

ROUND 7 (ON RAW TALK)

* Lana stays on RAW

* Riddick Moss stays on RAW

* Arturo Ruas stays on RAW

* Natalya goes to SmackDown from RAW

* Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan go to SmackDown from RAW

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.