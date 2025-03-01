WWE Elimination Chamber goes down tonight as the final premium live event leading up to WrestleMania 41 in April. The show emanates from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

As of this afternoon, the Women’s Elimination Chamber match is set to open the event, while the Men’s Elimination Chamber match will close the show. The women’s tag team match is scheduled for the second spot, followed by Cody Rhodes and The Rock in the third, with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the fourth. However, these placements remain subject to change.

We have more detailed specific spoilers for tonight’s show, including who the planned winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber winner is, as well as other WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto spoilers for the big PLE this evening at Rogers Centre.

As reported last night, SmackDown underwent several late changes before airing live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Several extras from CCW, a Canadian independent promotion, appeared on SmackDown. As we noted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier today, independent wrestlers Jonny DeLuca and Jason Boa played security guards for The Rock during the opening segment with Cody Rhodes.

