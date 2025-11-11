WWE Raw was an eventful show on Monday night.

Featured below are some quick-hit news items that we didn’t already cover with full-length articles stemming from the November 10, 2025 episode of WWE Raw from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts:

– In addition to the WWE Intercontinental Championship changing hands when John Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio in an impromptu opening title tilt to kick off the show, the show ended with an additional title change. The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, thanks to an assist from Nia Jax and Lash Legend, to become the new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

– After the match, a wild brawl took place involving the returning Rhea Ripley, who came out with a face protector on, as well as IYO SKY and former women’s tag champs Flair and Bliss. The four battled with the new tag champs Asuka and Sane, as well as the aforementioned Jax and Legend. Ripley then grabbed the microphone and shouted “WarGames!”

– With that, it appears that Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend appears set for the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series later this month in San Diego, CA.

NEW WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPS! RHEA RIPLEY IS BACK! WOMEN'S WARGAMES MATCH IS ON! WHAT A CHAOTIC ENDING TO RAW! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S27ZMgbw6D — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

– As noted, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed the long-awaited return of GUNTHER for next week’s WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY., as “The Ring General” battles WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans in ‘The Last Time Is Now’ tournament to determine John Cena’s final opponent ever in WWE at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Also announced for the tourney is Solo Sikoa taking on a mystery opponent.

NEXT WEEK on RAW at MSG: The Last Time Is Now Tournament continues…. 🔥 GUNTHER vs. JE'VON EVANS 🔥 SOLO SIKOA vs. ??? Who will move one step closer to becoming John Cena's FINAL opponent? pic.twitter.com/DqiaiC7vbS — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

– In addition to GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans and Solo Sikoa vs. TBA in ‘The Last Time Is Now’ tournament matches on next week’s episode of WWE Raw at MSG in NYC, it was announced that WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title on the 11/17 show against Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy.

NEXT WEEK ON RAW:

BECKY LYNCH vs. MAXXINE DUPRI

WOMEN'S IC TITLE MATCH! 🌐 pic.twitter.com/VysWrnwCMr — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

– Finally, WWE Raw on Monday night also featured the announcement of the Men’s WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series. Or at least the beginning of the announcement. The show saw CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso brawl with The Re-Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed and their new friend, Logan Paul. Backstage later in the show, Punk told Raw G.M. Adam Pearce that he’s assembling his team. He instructed him to tell Paul Heyman to do the same. They then had WWE legend William Regal make a cameo to do his former viral ‘WARGAMES!’ war-cry.

PREPARE FOR WAR. 👀 IT'S TIME FOR WARGAMES!!! pic.twitter.com/GN32iss2JS — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

For those who missed the show this week, fear not, as you can read our detailed WWE Raw Results 11/10/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

