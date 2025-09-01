The fallout from WWE Clash In Paris and the start of the road to WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN goes down this afternoon in “The City of Love.”

WWE Raw emanates from the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France, live today at 2/1c on Netflix.

Ahead of today’s special live daytime episode, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced via social media with some updates for the show, including a pair of new matches.

Now confirmed for the September 1 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is The Judgment Day duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez taking on The Kabuki Warriors team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, as well as The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods and their partner Grayson Waller battling The War Raiders’ Erik and Ivar and their partner Penta.

Additionally, the red brand shot-caller announced there will be an update on the WWE Women’s World Championship situation after promising Stephanie Vaquer last week that he would need one week’s time to give her news about an opponent for a vacant title match.

Finally, Pearce noted that there will be an update on the status of Roman Reigns after he was brutally attacked by The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE Clash In Paris, leading to him being taken out on a stretcher.

Previously advertised for the 9/1 Raw show in Paris is Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Make sure to join us here today at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw results coverage from Paris, France.