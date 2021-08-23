Besides Logan Paul’s return on Moist TV with John Morrison and The Miz, a Championship Proclamation by new RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and a celebration for new RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton, the following matches and segments are planned for tonight’s RAW, according to Fightful Select:

* Riddle vs. AJ Styles

* Karrion Kross vs. Ricochet

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will open the show.

