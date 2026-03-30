WWE is loading up the card for a stacked episode of Raw at Madison Square Garden tonight.

Several notable names are already in New York City for the show, including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Nikkita Lyons. While neither has been officially announced for the broadcast, both are said to be in town ahead of the event, fueling speculation about possible appearances.

Meanwhile, John Cena has been confirmed as the official host of WrestleMania 42. According to sources, the decision was made in part to help boost ticket sales, and fans can expect WWE to heavily promote Cena’s involvement across television programming throughout the week.

That’s a big move.

As for additional surprises, there has been ongoing buzz surrounding a potential WWE TV return for Roxanne Perez on tonight’s Raw. There have also been rumors of SmackDown crossover appearances on tonight’s show, with names like The Bella Twins, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair being floated internally.

The advertised lineup for the Madison Square Garden show is already loaded. Matches scheduled include Penta defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston, Iyo Sky going one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez, and The Irresistible Forces battling Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Also on tap, The Usos are set to collide with The Vision in a New York City Street Fight for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

In addition to the in-ring action, appearances by Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk have been promoted for the show, making this one of the most star-studded episodes of Raw in recent memory.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)