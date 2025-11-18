WWE Raw from Madison Square Garden could offer major clarity for both Survivor Series WarGames matches — and might even lock in some long-rumored names.

Multiple sources noted earlier today that Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre are backstage and expected on the broadcast. The two SmackDown rivals have been circling each other for weeks, and both are slated for this year’s men’s WarGames bout.

But the bigger mystery remains: who fills the final babyface and heel slots?

Raw is expected to reveal those pieces tonight, especially with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar confirmed to be in New York City. The pair have been the subject of heavy speculation all afternoon, with many anticipating that both will be plugged into the teams before the night is over.

Meanwhile, the women’s side of the card saw a strong update on Wrestling Observer Live.

During the latest episode on F4WOnline.com, host Bryan Alvarez indicated that AJ Lee is the one slated to replace Charlotte Flair in the Women’s WarGames match. According to Alvarez, Lee would line up with “Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY and Alexa Bliss” to battle “Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka and Kairi Sane.”

Alvarez also mentioned that WWE is expected to round out the teams with one more competitor on each side, bringing it to the traditional five-on-five WarGames format fans know.

And in a timing coincidence that probably isn’t a coincidence at all, reports surfaced earlier today that AJ Lee is backstage at Raw. If that’s the case, tonight’s MSG show may be where WWE makes her return — and her WarGames role — official.

Finally, in another late spoiler for tonight’s highly-anticipated show, one source is reporting that John Cena will be in action tonight, joining forces with Rey Mysterio and Sheamus to take on The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio in six-man tag-team action.

As noted, John Cena is scheduled to kick off what will be his final-ever WWE Raw appearance tonight as soon as the show begins on Netflix, live at 8/7c fron MSG in NYC.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)