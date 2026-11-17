Some interesting late spoilers and rumors are making the rounds ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes is scheduled to kick off the November 16 episode of the weekly WWE on Netflix red brand program, where he is expected to reveal the latest addition to Team USA for the upcoming men’s Survivor Series match.

According to one source, LA Knight is backstage at tonight’s show and is scheduled to make his return to WWE television. “The Megastar” is also expected to be announced by Rhodes as the newest member of Team USA.

Knight has been absent from WWE programming for over a month following an attack at the hands of Bronson Reed.

Meanwhile, another late rumor suggests that a championship change could be in store for tonight’s broadcast.

There has been some talk of Iyo Sky defeating Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The two are already advertised to square off with the title on the line, although the rumored outcome remains unconfirmed.

As noted earlier today, another interesting match is expected to take place despite not being officially advertised by WWE.

Reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne, who primarily appears as part of the WWE SmackDown brand, is reportedly scheduled to compete in a non-title singles match against former WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

In addition to the aforementioned matches and potential surprises, tonight’s show will feature a special appearance by John Cena, who is scheduled to reveal the latest invitees for the inaugural John Cena Classic tournament.

Also advertised is a WarGames Advantage Match featuring The Usos taking on Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2026.

WWE Raw airs live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)