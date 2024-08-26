A WWE Superstar who has been out of action for the past few weeks is scheduled to return on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home show” at 8/7c tonight on USA Network from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, a report has surfaced regarding the status of Zelina Vega.

According to the report, Zelina Vega is backstage at Amica Mutual Pavilion this evening, and is scheduled to make her television return on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

Vega has been on the sidelines due to “injury” in recent weeks as the result of an attack at the hands of the Pure Fusion Collective trio of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

For more spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE Raw, click here.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Providence, R.I.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)