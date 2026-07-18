WWE’s road to SummerSlam passes through “The Empire State” tonight, as WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is live at 8/7c from world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated special event from MSG in NYC, some more spoiler information has surfaced.

Featured below is the segment and match order expected for the 7/18 WWE at MSG show in NYC:

* Roman Reigns & Jalen Brunson segment

* Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh

* Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Paige & Brie Bella vs. Fatal Influence for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

* CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn

For more spoilers, including a segment filmed before the show and Jalen Brunson’s role on the show, click here.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage from MSG in NYC.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)