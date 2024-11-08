More spoiler news and backstage notes have surfaced regarding tonight’s WWE SmackDown show at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

– The SmackDown roster flew from Europe from the ongoing 2024 WWE European Tour to Buffalo, New York. They are coming fresh off of the multi-date U.K. tour straight into tonight’s TV.

– As noted, WWE is planning to have an “Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony” segment as part of the show tonight.

– Paul Heyman is at the show tonight in Buffalo. Whether or not that is relevant remains to be seen, as he is not listed on the internal rundown for the show. Heyman has been at WWE TV and premium live events while on his current hiatus from storylines since being power bombed through a table by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline.

– WWE is also advertising Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn for tonight’s show, as well as WWE Tag-Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) on “The Grayson Waller Effect,” as well as

– “Main Event” Jey Uso’s merchandise sales are said to be strong for Fanatics.

– WWE are opening up the Saturday Night’s Main Event tickets to give the show an old-school feel and 360-environment.

– WWE ID deals that have been announced over the past couple of days were worked on for quite some time.

– Julia Hart is on the road to her AEW television return. Brody King has teased as much in recent media interviews.

(H/T: Fightful Select)