Some more spoilers and late backstage notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

* As noted, “Main Event” Jey Uso will be kicking off the show in the opening segment.

* Alexa Bliss, who is scheduled to face Candice LeRae in a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match, will be appearing during the third hour

* Solo Sikoa is backstage at the show at FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. for tonight’s show

* Cody Rhodes is advertised to appear, but will also be wrestling on tonight’s show

* Akira Tozawa from Raw is backstage, and is scheduled to wrestle as well

* Piper Niven vs. Bianca Belair is the other Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier

* Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight in a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier is the main event

* Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair will appear

