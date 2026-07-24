WWE and the National Wrestling Alliance could be set for additional crossover in the months ahead.

After WWE’s Nattie made a surprise appearance for the NWA earlier this year, she is scheduled to return for the promotion’s 78th Anniversary event this weekend.

NWA owner Billy Corgan has previously praised WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan for their willingness to work together.

Now, NWA star Kerry Morton has suggested the partnership may continue to grow.

Speaking on the Hitting the Turnbuckle podcast (see video below), Morton said the relationship between WWE and the NWA has been beneficial for both sides and claimed WWE is interested in sending more talent to the promotion.

“It’s nice to have a good relationship with the WWE [and] the National Wrestling Alliance. You know, Billy’s mentioned it before and it’s true,” Morton said. “I had small-talk conversations with them. It’s great to have that good relationship. They are actively looking at a lot of talent, and they’re looking at sending more talent to the National Wrestling Alliance.”

Morton added that he believes the working relationship reflects positively on the NWA and said he’s eager to face any WWE talent that eventually makes the jump.

“That’s a cool relationship that’s going to be happening,” Morton said. “I’m looking forward to that evolving and looking forward to beating all the guys that can kiss my ass in the WWE that come over here to the NWA. So, looking forward to beating them.”