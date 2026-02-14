WWE is rolling into “The Sunshine State” next Friday night with the second-to-last blue brand show on the road to WWE Elimination Chamber 2026.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on February 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, a men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match took place.

In the women’s bout during the first-half of the three-hour WWE on SyFy blue brand show, Alexa Bliss emerged victorious in a three-way women’s qualifier, which also included Giulia and Zelina Vega.

With the win, Alexa Bliss joins Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley as one of three confirmed participants to qualify for the 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber match thus far.

Three more spots remain.

On the men’s side of things, it was Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn that took place as the Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, and served as the main event of the 2/13 SmackDown broadcast.

“The American Nightmare” managed to get his hand raised.

With the win, Cody Rhodes will join Randy Orton and LA Knight as the third confirmed competitor in the Men’s Chamber match on 2/28.

Next week’s Elimination Chamber qualifiers are already set.

On WWE Raw next Monday night, February 16, it will be Je’Von Evans vs. Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio in a triple-threat qualifier for the men, and Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Nattie for the women.

On WWE SmackDown next Friday night, February 20, it will be Carmelo Hayes vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams in a men’s Chamber qualifier, and Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Kiana James in a women’s qualifying match.

Also announced for the 2/20 SmackDown is Oba Femi vs. Kit Wilson in one-on-one action.

WWE SmackDown takes place next Friday, February 20, 2026, live at 8/7c on the SyFy Network from the Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

