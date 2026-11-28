WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is live tonight from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Heading into the annual WWE premium live event, the complete spoiler match order for the show has surfaced.

The following order is listed internally for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series PLE match card:

* Women’s War Games Match: Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Bayley, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid * John Cena segment * Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, LA Knight & JeVon Evans) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee & El Grande Americano) * Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch * 30-Minute segment with The Rock * Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu) vs. 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Carmelo Hayes & Cruz Montana)

Join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for our live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage from Houston, TX.

(H/T: Viper Reports)