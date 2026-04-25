WWE is cleaning house for their active talent roster.

In addition to the nine WWE releases reported earlier today, several more WWE and WWE NXT and WWE EVOLVE talents have been axed.

Among the new list of WWE releases are the following:

* Aleister Black

* Zelina Vega

* Kairi Sane

* Santos Escobar

* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

* Apollo Crews

* Tyriek Igwe

* Tyson Dupont

* Tyra Mae Steele

* Malik Blade

* Chris Island

* Luca Crusino

* Trill London

* Sirena Linton

Earlier today, the following WWE releases were reported:

* Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy)

* Erick Rowan

* Dexter Lumis

* Nikki Cross

* Joe Gacy

* Alba Fyre

* Andre Chase

* Zoey Stark

* Dante Chen

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding additional WWE releases continue to surface.