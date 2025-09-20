Some more spoilers have surfaced for the highly-anticipated WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN premium live event on Saturday, September 20, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

As noted, WWE confirmed John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar as the opening match during an announcement on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

According to one source, the actual main event and final match of the 9/20 PLE will be the newly added Undisputed WWE Championship showdown pitting Cody Rhodes against Drew McIntyre.

The two will sign on the dotted line for their main event title tilt on the “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night in Toledo, OH.

As noted, WWE SmackDown tonight is also expected to see the addition of Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship at WWE WrestlePalooza as well.

