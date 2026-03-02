When The Headbangers returned to WWE in 2016, it could have easily felt like stepping into unfamiliar territory. The Attitude Era tag team competed in three matches during their brief comeback, losing all of them, but according to Mosh, the experience was defined by something far more meaningful than wins and losses.

Appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Chaz Warrington recalled the moment they walked into the locker room and immediately locked eyes with John Cena.

“We walked in and kind of stood there, and kind of looked around for a second and then, from across the room, it was instant eye contact – it was John Cena,” Warrington said. “Cena jumps up. He’s like, ‘S**t! Headbangers are here! Heard you guys were coming!’ And he comes running across – literally running across the thing – he gives us a hug.”

Warrington explained that Cena invited him and his longtime partner Glenn Ruth to sit with him in catering and catch up. The gesture stood out because Warrington had only met Cena once before, and that was when Cena was still working under the name Prototype early in his career.

At a time when the duo could have felt like outsiders returning to a very different locker room culture, Cena’s reaction instantly erased that feeling.

The road back to WWE had not been simple. Warrington admitted he had tried multiple times to secure a one-off appearance, primarily so his son could see him wrestle on television.

“Whenever WWE was in town or anywhere near me, I would call. I would try and get a hold of Hunter and say: ‘Hey, is there anyway for me to – I’m not looking to come back – I just want to do one match.’”

For a period, he was turned down due to insurance concerns. Eventually, he reached out to friend and former rival Brian James, which opened the door.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, yeah, nice rib. Well played,’” Warrington said. “Then immediately he called me and it was Road Dogg and he was like, ‘No, no, it’s not a rib!’ He goes, ‘We got this storyline we’re doing, we’d love to have you and Glenn.’ I couldn’t say yes fast enough!”

There were delays that made Warrington briefly doubt the appearance would happen. The confirmation ultimately came through a message from Howard Finkel letting him know they would be appearing on SmackDown.

The matches themselves may not have altered WWE’s tag team landscape, but for Warrington, the return was about something else. It was about closure, visibility for his family, and a locker room moment that reminded him why he loved the business in the first place.