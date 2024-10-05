WWE originally had talks about making CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre the main event of WWE Bad Blood 2024, but when the decision was finalized and it was determined that Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline would be headlining the show, a lot of eyebrows were raised.

People’s eyebrows.

Ahead of WWE Bad Blood 2024, Pat McAfee created a buzz when an off-air moment was captured with he and Cody Rhodes talking about “the big guy returning” this weekend at the premium live event scheduled for 6/5c at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

To add to the buzz, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turned up in high-profile fashion in Georgia this weekend, making an appearance at a football game before the WWE PLE in the same area.

In an update, most at the show tonight believe that The Rock will be there, and WWE doesn’t generally hide when he is because of the added buzz it creates for them.

We will keep you posted.

Pat McAfee: “Heard the big guy is coming back this week.” Cody Rhodes: “Which one?” Pat McAfee: “You told me enough!” IS THE ROCK RETURNING AT BAD BLOOD??!?!? pic.twitter.com/8kIAJFjK9M — #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) October 2, 2024

As promised, The Rock is in the house to cheer on the Apalachee Wildcats as they take the field in their first home game back since their school’s mass shooting a month ago. @ApalacheeFB @TheRock #apalachee You can watch this game LIVE on the #NFHSNetwork here: … pic.twitter.com/Ra4sn1q8A2 — NFHS Network (@NFHSNetwork) October 5, 2024

(H/T: Fightful Select)