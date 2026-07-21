Motionless In White has confirmed that one of the standout tracks from the band’s newly released album was written as a tribute to WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The band released its new album, Decades, on July 17. Among the tracks is “Fight Like Hell,” a song packed with pro wrestling-inspired references, though it never directly mentions Ripley by name.

A few days after the album dropped, frontman Chris Motionless took to social media to clear up any speculation, revealing that the song was indeed dedicated to Ripley while praising her impact.

“I don’t know how I haven’t seen this till now, but oh my god we love you so much Rhea,” they wrote. “Fight Like Hell is our tribute to you on behalf of everyone that has been given the gift of witnessing your brutality! No one deserves it like you do. Thank you for everything.”