The Motor City Machine Guns have officially earned themselves a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

During the November 11 special three-hour AEW Dynamite and Collision go-home show for Full Gear 2026 in West Valley City, Utah, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in the deciding match of their Best-of-Five Series.

Both teams entered the showdown tied at two victories apiece, with FTR evening the series during the November 7 episode of Collision.

Ahead of Wednesday’s match, Stokely Hathaway revealed that the winners of the series would receive a future AEW World Tag Team Championship opportunity against whichever team emerges from Full Gear with the titles.

Hathaway confidently predicted that FTR would win the series and eventually become four-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Unfortunately for Stokely and his clients, things didn’t go according to plan.

The deciding match featured several close calls, including interference attempts by Hathaway, who helped Harwood gain additional leverage during a pinning combination. The Motor City Machine Guns also survived a Shatter Machine and multiple stuffed piledrivers as the contest approached its time limit.

With the crowd chanting “Fight Forever” and less than a minute remaining, FTR attempted to put Shelley away with another Shatter Machine.

Shelley managed to counter the maneuver, kicking Wheeler away before catching Harwood with a sunset flip for the three-count with only seconds remaining on the clock.

The victory gave Shelley and Sabin the 3-2 series win and officially established them as the next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Following the match, Harwood and Wheeler initially appeared stunned by the result before eventually shaking hands with Shelley and Sabin in a show of respect.

The Motor City Machine Guns will now face the winners of the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between The Young Bucks and Davis and Doyle at Full Gear 2026, which takes place this Saturday, November 14, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/14 for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.