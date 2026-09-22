The Motor City Machine Guns are heading back to House of Glory.

House of Glory announced that Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley will appear at Windy City Warfare on Friday, September 25, at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago.

“The Motor City Machine Guns return to House of Glory this Friday at Windy City Warfare in Chicago!”

The promotion has not announced an opponent for the team. It said the event will stream live and free on YouTube beginning at 8 p.m. Central Time.

Sabin and Shelley joined AEW earlier this summer. Their arrival was confirmed when the Motor City Machine Guns opened the July 30 episode of Collision.

For more information, please credit House of Glory Wrestling.