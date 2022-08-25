Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Cleveland featured a very competitive matchup between Jay Lethal and Dax Harwood, a bout that Lethal ended up winning after pulling on Harwood’s trunks.

Afterwards, Sonjay Dutt revealed to Harwood that Lethal will now be teaming with the legendary Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) at ALL OUT in the six-man tag against Wardlow and FTR.

The trios match with #FTR & TNT Champion Wardlow at #AEWAllOut will be against Jay Lethal and two close personal friends of Lethal and Sonjay Dutt! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE right now on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BTdjxK2cIw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) or Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) or United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy) or House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) or The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and/or 10)

Casino Ladder Match

Participants TBA

Winner to receive future World Title shot.

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AEW, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson