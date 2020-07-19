Motor City Machine Guns Return At IMPACT Slammiversary, Pick Up A Win Over The Rascalz

On tonight’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay per view, the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) made a shocking return to accept the Rascalz open challenge in the show’s first contest. After a wild back and forth…MCMG picked up the victory after connecting with their tandem finisher.

The legendary TNA tag team was rumored to return at the TNA Anniversary show on WrestleMania weekend, an event that was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full Slammiversary results here.