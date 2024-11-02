The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is already starting to take shape.

During this week’s taped show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the first segment was announced for the post-WWE Crown Jewel 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand Friday night program.

Now officially scheduled for the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown next Friday night is a special edition of “The Grayson Waller Effect” talk-show segment, with special guests, new WWE Tag-Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.

The segment was announced in a taped backstage segment that aired during the 11/1 episode of SmackDown that was not shown to the live crowd on 10/25, and thus, was not included in online spoiler reports for the show.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.