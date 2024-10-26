WWE had an eventful evening on Friday night in Brooklyn, New York.

The first of two back-to-back episodes of WWE SmackDown taped inside the sold out Barclays Center saw a big title change.

Following their highly-anticipated debut on last week’s show, The Motor City Machine Guns earned their way into a match against DIY to determine the number one contenders to reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions from The Bloodline — Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa.

During the October 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network, the MCMG team of Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley would go on to defeat the DIY duo of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, earning the next title shot at The Bloodline.

Instead of waiting, the title tilt between MCMG and The Bloodline would end up taking place on the spot, and when all was said-and-done, it was Sabin and Shelley who pulled off the shocking upset and captured the WWE Tag-Team Championships in just their third-ever match in the company.

Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns got involved and brawled out with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu during the title tilt. There was a referee bump and chairs were brought in, however a masked “Main Event” Jey Uso hopped the rail and got involved.

MCMG then scored the win and got a ton of pyro in a big celebration to end the October 25 episode as Jey and Jimmy embraced and Roman looked on as the show came to a close.

Y'all really thought The OTC wasn't gonna get his revenge? ROMAN REIGNS and JIMMY USO are here! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1Of8cQfcDf — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2024

THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS ARE YOUR NEW WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/N3WB14MiDZ — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2024